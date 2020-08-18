Gunmen abduct Ex-commissioner’s children and NSCDC officer in Zamfara

Some unknown gunmen have abducted the two sons of Bello Dankande, a former Zamfara commissioner alongside an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
The incident which took place at Dankande’s residence in Gamji, Bakura local government area of the state on Tuesday August 18, left one person dead and a woman with injuries.
Spokesperson of Zamfara state police command, Muhammad Shehu who confirmed the incident said police officers are already on the trail of the kidnappers.
He said;
“At about 4:30am, a large number of armed men invaded the house and kidnapped two of his children and two others including an NSCDC officer on guard duty at the house.
“One person was shot dead, while a woman was wounded in the process.
“The Command further assures the former commissioner and indeed all the people of the state that it would do everything possible to get the abductees released and back home as was the case of the six kidnapped…
Source: Linda Ikeji