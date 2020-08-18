Gunmen abduct Ex-commissioner’s children and NSCDC officer in Zamfara

Some unknown gunmen have abducted the two sons of Bello Dankande, a former Zamfara commissioner alongside an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The incident which took place at Dankande’s residence in Gamji, Bakura local government area of the state on Tuesday August 18, left one person dead and a woman with injuries.

Spokesperson of Zamfara state police command, Muhammad Shehu who confirmed the incident said police officers are already on the trail of the kidnappers.

He said;