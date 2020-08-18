Man arrested for allegedly impersonating his deceased landlord’s son to claim his estates and bank deposit

The police in Anambra state have arrested 43-year-old Ikechukwu Igwegbe Ilodinru, pictured above, for allegedly impersonating his dead landlord’s son with the intention of claiming his estates and bank deposit.

According to Haruna Mohammed, the spokesperson of the state police command, the suspect who hails from Onneh village in Orumba South LGA of the state, approached the probate Registry of the State High Court Awka and started processing for a letter of Admin in respect of a deceased person namely late Okafor Osuokwu Anthony and presented himself as the deceased’s first and only Son in order to obtain the document which would have given him access to the deceased property, Estates, and Bank deposit.