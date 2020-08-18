Nigerian journalist, Kiki Mordi’s Sex For Grade documentary earns her an Emmy nomination

Nigerian journalist, Kiki Mordi just got her first Emmy nomination.

The 29-year-old exposed the rot in West African universities when she went undercover to a number of tertiary institutions in Nigeria and Ghana.

The BBC Africa Eye documentary captured lecturers demanding sex for grades. A particular lecturer in UNILAG propositioned Kiki, who he thought was a prospective student, for sex so as to help her gain admission into the institution.

The documentary started a conversation about the prevalent issue of sex for grades in Nigerian universities and prompted a former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar and a former Senate President of Nigeria, Bukola Saraki to call on the Nigerian Government to take immediate action against sexual harassment in Nigerian Universities.

Also, the Nigerian Senate re-introduced the anti-sexual harassment bill on October 9, 2019, in response to the documentary.

Kiki has received recognition for her work within and outside…