There will be no new projects in Nigeria in 2021- FG

Ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) have been directed not to make plans for new projects in 2021 by the federal government.

The directive which was conveyed in a 2021 Budget Call Circular issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, came ahead of the preparation of next year’s budget estimates.

Nigerian Tribune reported that the circular signed by the minister of finance Zainab Ahmed, read;

“The thrust of the FGN’s capital expenditure programme in 2021 will be the completion of as many ongoing projects as possible, rather than starting new projects. Thus, MDAs are hereby advised that new projects will not be admitted into the capital budget for 2021 unless adequate provision has been made for the completion of all.”

The circular which disclosed that there will be no personnel budget for MDAs that are yet to be on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), also warned against inclusion…