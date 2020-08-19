Dele Momodu reacts to closure of Nigerian-owned shops in Ghana, pledges to provide palliatives to affected traders

In a statement released, Momodu said the closure of shops of Nigerians in an African country makes a mess of the Black Lives Matter campaign which has engulfed the world in recent times. He pledge to give palliatives for the displaced Nigerian businessmen and women in the spirit of brotherliness. He called on all well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the affected traders.

“I note with sadness the viral videos of Nigerian investors being flogged and thrown out of their shops in Ghana. As an avowed pan-Africanist and a fanatical disciple of former Ghanaian President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, I have become traumatized about the future of Africa. The Osagyefo must be seething with anger and rage in his grave, if he could see how Africans are treating themselves at this time and age.

“Just imagine that this is coming at a momentous period when the world is campaigning that BLACK LIVES MATTER, but Nigerians are being kicked around like football by our closest Brothers and friends….