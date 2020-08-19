Former South African President, Jacob Zuma sued by third wife over maintenance money

Former South African President Jacob Zuma was on Tuesday August 18, represented in court by his advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi after being sued by his third wife, Tobeka Madiba over maintenance money for her and her schoolgoing daughter.

Zuma was dragged to the Durban Magistrate’s Court by Tobeka, who is demanding a monthly maintenance fee of R14 000 for the upkeep of their 14-year-old daughter.

Arguing at the Durban Magistrate Court, head of Zuma’s legal team Eric Mabuza denied claim of him not paying for the upkeep of his 14-year-old daughter.

Mabuza who countered claim of the former President not supporting his daughter since his split from his wife earlier this year, also pointed out that Tobeka has not worked since the child was born.

The hearing however ended without a final settlement. After the hearing which was held in-camera, Zuma’s legal representatives – Advocate Nqaba Buthelezi and Advocate Rudolph Mbalula refused to comment.

Tobeka…