Khloe Kardashian ‘has 100% slept with Tristan Thompson’

Scott Disick has claimed that Khloe Kardashian ‘has 100% slept’ with her ex-Tristan Thompson, following reports they are fully back together.

The reality star, 37, made this disclosure in the explosive trailer for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In the new teaser for the upcoming reality series, Scott said he’s convinced Khloe and Tristan’s romance has been reignited.

Scott questions over video call: “Has Khloe slept with Tristan yet?” To which momager Kris Jenner responds: “Oh, one hundred percent”.

“That’s what I said, she says no,” replied Scott.

This comes days after Khloe dropped a major hint that she’s finally forgiven Tristan once more after his cheating scandal.

Last week, the reality star took to her Instagram story and posted the words: “not a secret, just not your business”.

Khloe, 36, and NBA star, 29, who both share a two-year-old daughter, True, have been on and off due to his cheating scandals.

Tristan…