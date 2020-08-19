Media gal, Dolapo Oni Sijuwade and her husband welcome baby number 2, a girl (photo)

Media personality, Dolapo Oni and her husband, Prince Adegbite Sijuwade, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

Dolapo shared the good news on her Instagram page on Wednesday August 19, as she celebrated her birthday.

In her post, Dolapo revealed that she became seriously ill after she had her daughter, but that she is a lot better now. She said she was discharged from the hospital today.

Read her post below..