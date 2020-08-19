Media gal, Dolapo Oni Sijuwade and her husband welcome baby number 2, a girl (photo)

Media personality, Dolapo Oni and her husband, Prince Adegbite Sijuwade, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.
Dolapo shared the good news on her Instagram page on Wednesday August 19, as she celebrated her birthday.
In her post, Dolapo revealed that she became seriously ill after she had her daughter, but that she is a lot better now. She said she was discharged from the hospital today.
Read her post below..
”It’s often said that no two pregnancies are the same. I can tell you for me no two deliveries are the same.
I remember thinking a few weeks back that the last 18 months have been extremely challenging. But Nothing could have prepared me for how tough this past week would be.
I gave birth to our beautiful lil princess and then things suddenly became very serious for me health wise.
This evening I was finally discharged from hospital and was able to come home and hug and kiss my new born and my son for the first time in what feels like forever.
Thank you…
