Music: Waleh – Ginger ME

Waleh started his musical career as church boy. He grew amongst musicians and also played the drums for a while. Currently an entrepreneur but music has always been a perfect way for him to express his creativity.

Waleh teams up with producer SupremeLeedah based in Dallas Texas to create this soulful Afrofusion featuring Dallas Fast rising RnB star TaylorVon. His sound is influenced by love and positivity. Enjoy Ginger Me by Waleh ft Taylorvon.

Available on iTunes Spotify and YouTube

