Nigerian embassy in Canada closed to the public after its staff was attacked





The Nigerian embassy in Canada has been shut down following an attack launched against its staff.

The comission in a statement shared on its official website, said it had devised a system in which citizens with emergency cases were attended to strictly by appointment that allowed a limited number of people into the chancery at a time, in compliance with the laid-down rules of physical distancing.

Recounting how a female staff member was allegedly held hostage and subjected to physical abuse, the commission accused citizens of showing up without an appointment, acting in an unruly manner and disturbing the peace at the chancery.

THE HIGH COMMISSION OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA IN CANADA WISHES TO INFORM NIGERIAN COMMUNITIES IN CANADA AND THE GENERAL PUBLIC THAT THE MISSION REMAINS CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. THE SPECIAL INTERVENTION ARRANGEMENT WHEREBY EMERGENCY CASES WERE BEING HANDLED ON A DISCRETIONARY BASIS IS HEREBY SUSPENDED. WE WOULD LIKE TO DRAW ATTENTION TO THE FOLLOWING…





