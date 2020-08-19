Seven students of Government Girls’ College in Gombe state test positive for Coronavirus

Seven students of Government Girls’ College in Doma, Gombe state who are currently writing their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) have tested positive for Coronavirus.
Gombe state commissioner for education, Habu Dahiru disclosed this on Wednesday August 19 and further revealed that they tested 1,100 cases, out of which the first case came from Government Science Secondary School.
He added that they will not allow the students to miss their papers because they tested positive. Dahiru said;
“We gave preference to students returning from epicentre states like Kaduna, Kano, Yobe and Lagos; those places that have registered high cases of COVID-19. So far, we have tested 1,100 cases, out of which the first case from Government Science Secondary School.
“He was immediately evacuated and isolated. He has written his first paper, Mathematics, and he is writing Agricultural Science today. It will be demoralising for him if we don’t…
Source: Linda Ikeji