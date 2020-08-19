Seven students of Government Girls’ College in Gombe state test positive for Coronavirus

Seven students of Government Girls’ College in Doma, Gombe state who are currently writing their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Gombe state commissioner for education, Habu Dahiru disclosed this on Wednesday August 19 and further revealed that they tested 1,100 cases, out of which the first case came from Government Science Secondary School.

He added that they will not allow the students to miss their papers because they tested positive. Dahiru said;