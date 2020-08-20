Boko Haram members attack Borno community and abduct over 100 persons

Suspected members of the Boko Haram sect have attacked Kukawa, a town in Borno State, and reportedly abducted over 100 persons.

According to sources in the Civilian Joint Task Force, the insurgents drove into the town with over 20 trucks and announced their entry with sporadic gunshots, engaging the Nigerian troops stationed in the town for over 30 minutes.

Thisday reports that the insurgents reportedly abducted over 100 persons after they were able to suppress and push back the military.

“At around 4pm on Tuesday, terrorists in about 20 trucks overran the town of Kukawa. They engaged soldiers guarding the people in a ferocious firefight. After about 30 minutes of engaging the military in ferocious fire exchange, they (insurgents) were able to overpower them and went away with over 100 hostages.” a source said

The Nigerian Army is yet to react to this recent development.