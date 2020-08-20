Ekiti lady arrested after faking her kidnap to extort her parents

A lady identified as Mary Idris has been paraded by the Ekiti state police command for allegedly faking her kidnap on August 9, 2020, to extort money from her parents.
Mary was arrested alongside her accomplice Victor Olawuse in Akure, the Ondo State capital, shortly after her younger sister received a message conveying news of her alleged kidnap and demand for a ransom to be paid.
Ekiti state Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo who was represented by the state Police Public Relations Officer Sunday Abutu during the parade, said;
” Mary’s mother came to our station and reported that her daughter, Mary Idris, left home on August 9, at about 4pm and never returned.
“She said all efforts to reach her daughter via phone calls proved abortive. After a while, the younger sister of the suspect received a message through her phone that Mary had been kidnapped and demanded ransom to be paid.
“The command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad operatives tracked the phone…
