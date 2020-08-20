Ekiti lady arrested after faking her kidnap to extort her parents

A lady identified as Mary Idris has been paraded by the Ekiti state police command for allegedly faking her kidnap on August 9, 2020, to extort money from her parents.

Mary was arrested alongside her accomplice Victor Olawuse in Akure, the Ondo State capital, shortly after her younger sister received a message conveying news of her alleged kidnap and demand for a ransom to be paid.

Ekiti state Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo who was represented by the state Police Public Relations Officer Sunday Abutu during the parade, said;