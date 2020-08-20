Iretiola Doyle slams “talentless twat” who are quick to dismiss people’s work as “trash”

Iretiola Doyle is upset with social media critics and has taken to her Twitter handle to vent.
In a tweet posted this afternoon, the award-winning thespian slammed ”talentless twats” who come on social media to dismiss the works of creative people as trash. Describing them as people with ”miserable directionless lives, she wrote;
”Lol ..SM sha. A talentless twat that has never created a thing in their miserable directionless life will just open an unwashed mouth and dismiss someone’s labour as trash. Alakori alaini nkan se..go do am if easy na. Your mouth like repository for trash.”
Source: Linda Ikeji