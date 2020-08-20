It is satanic and unacceptable- CAN kicks against recently signed Company and Allied Matters CAMA law

The Christians Association of Nigeria CAN, has rejected the newly amended Company and Allied Matters Law, CAMA, which was signed into law on August 7th by President Buhari. The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, said the law is satanic, unacceptable, ungodly, and reprehensible.

The bill passed by the National Assembly, replaced the 1990 CAMA.

In a statement signed and released by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant, (Media &Communications) to the CAN President, the umbrella body for Christians in Nigeria, he explained that the CAMA law “would snuff life out of the church and rank the church as a secular institution under secular control”.

The Christian body described sections 839(1) and (2) as of the law which empowers the supervising Minister “to suspend trustees of an association (in this case, the church) and appoint the interim managers to manage the affairs of the association for some given reasons” as “satanic”. The group argued that the…