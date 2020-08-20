Nigerians react as video of late Senator Kashamu Buruji asking billionaire businessman, Chief Kessington Adebutu for forgiveness before his death, leaks

Nigerians on social media are reacting to the leaked video of late Senator Kashamu Buruji seeking forgiveness from billionaire businessman, Chief Kessington Adebutu, shortly before his death.

Kashamu who died on August 8 of COVID-19, had called Adebutu from his sickbed to seek for forgiveness over the differences they had from a business deal that went wrong.

Kashamu who spoke in Yoruba, pleaded with the businessman to forgive him for any wrongdoing. Adebutu on his part, accepted his forgiveness and also asked Kashamu to withdraw all the lawsuits he filed against him to show he is serious in his bid to seek for forgiveness.

Nigerians have been reacting to the video. While some found it distasteful that a video like this can find its way to the public since it was supposed to be a private conversation, others are of the opinion that the video making its way to the public, proves that the deceased senator was a good man for seeking for forgiveness from someone who he…