Original Fireboy NEDRO Returns Releases Some Exclusive Fresh Studio Promotional Pictures 

Afro-fusion artiste Nnaemeka Stanley Mamah better known as Nedro, hit the entertainment limelight with release of his debut single ‘Duro Nor’ in 2016 follow d by numerous hits with international superstars; one of his most notable hits being ‘Once Upon A Time’ featuring acclaimed ‘World Best’ Patoranking.

The sterling talent and first acclaimed ‘FireBoy’ who is presently busy working on his forthcoming EP, releases some exclusive pictures for his fans, promoters, and the media for promotional use only in preparation of his EP release.

The platinum trending Afrobeat/Danceall Artiste who has graced top chats for months is signed to Timbase Music (an international and well recognized Canadian based record label).

He has appeared on major shows and tours including the prestigious reality tv show Big Brother Naija closing ceremony in South Africa, Hero Fiesta Concert in Onitsha, Trace in the City Tour in Lagos and Benin.

Anticipate more chart…