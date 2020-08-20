Police apprehend suspected killer of Abuja pharmacist





Men of the Federal Capital Territory police command have arrested the suspected killer of Sunday Chukwujekwu Ike, (pictured right), the Publicity Secretary of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, who was murdered in his shop in the Gwarinpa area of Abuja on June 19, 2020.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the command, Anjuguri Manzah on thursday August 20, said the suspect, Tukur Awwal, 31, was arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad at his hideout in Suleja, Niger State. He said the suspect has confessed to the crime and his involvement in some armed robbery operations around Gwarinpa and Gudu axis in the FCT.

One locally-made pistol and one live ammunition were recovered from him as exhibits.

Source: Linda Ikeji