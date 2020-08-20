Police ask for public assistance to identify goats that ‘hijacked and destroyed’ police car in broad daylight… Lol

Police officers are on the look out for anyone with information about a set of goats that ‘hijacked a police car in broad daylight’.

In the words of the Isle of White, UK police officers, they are in the hunt for some badly behaved ‘kids’ who damaged their vehicle and are appealing for witnesses.

According to police, the goats were pictured standing on top the police vehicle near Newport on Wednesday afternoon August 19, as Police had been called to the area after an unexploded bomb from World War II was discovered.

The police called the Royal Navy Explosives Team, travelled from Portsmouth to help destroy the unexploded bomb.

The officers, after detonating the bomb then returned to their car only to find their car damaged by the ‘hooligans’.

The police is now asking if anyone can recognize the goats from the picture.

A police statement published in the police department’s official Facebook page said: ‘In…