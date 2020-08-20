Premier League fixtures for the 2020/21 season revealed

The Premier League fixtures for the 2020/21 season have been announced ahead of next month’s kick-off.

Premier League champions, Liverpool will face newly-promoted Leeds United on the opening weekend of the 2020/21 season, while Arsenal will travel down to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham.

Both Manchester City and Manchester United will sit out the first round of fixtures to recover from their recent European campaigns, as their first games against Aston Villa and Burnley respectively were postponed.

See the full fixtures below.

Saturday 12 September

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Fulham v Arsenal

Liverpool v Leeds Utd

Spurs v Everton

West Brom v Leicester City

West Ham v Newcastle Utd

Monday 14 September

20:00 Brighton v Chelsea

20:00 Sheffield Utd v Wolves

Saturday 19 September

Arsenal v West Ham

Aston Villa v Sheffield Utd

Chelsea v Liverpool

Everton v West Brom

Leeds Utd v Fulham

Leicester City v Burnley

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Newcastle Utd v…