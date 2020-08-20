Premier League fixtures for the 2020/21 season revealed

The Premier League fixtures for the 2020/21 season have been announced ahead of next month’s kick-off.
Premier League champions, Liverpool will face newly-promoted Leeds United on the opening weekend of the 2020/21 season, while Arsenal will travel down to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham.
Both Manchester City and Manchester United will sit out the first round of fixtures to recover from their recent European campaigns, as their first games against Aston Villa and Burnley respectively were postponed.
See the full fixtures below.
Saturday 12 September
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Fulham v Arsenal
Liverpool v Leeds Utd
Spurs v Everton
West Brom v Leicester City
West Ham v Newcastle Utd
Monday 14 September
20:00 Brighton v Chelsea
20:00 Sheffield Utd v Wolves
Saturday 19 September
Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Sheffield Utd
Chelsea v Liverpool
Everton v West Brom
Leeds Utd v Fulham
Leicester City v Burnley
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle Utd v…
Source: Linda Ikeji