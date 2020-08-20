Stay there and win in peace

Actress Princess Shyngle has reacted to reality show star, Cee-C’s post in which she stated that girls with natural bodies and regular jobs are winning.

In an Instagram post which served as a response to Cee-C’s comment, the actress disclosed that she knows women who want to undergo liposuction after shaming other women who went through the surgical process.

Princess Shyngle who stated that girls with their natural bodies can stay winning at their spot, added that she needs a surgery vacation.

She wrote;