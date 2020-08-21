13 year-old boy allegedly abused by his father and stepmothers rescued in Borno state (photos/videos)





A 13 year-old boy allegedly abused by his father and stepmothers, has been rescued by the police in Borno state.



Humanitarian worker, Junaid Jibril Maiva, who shared the story online, said Aminu’s mother and father are separated and he had to stay with his father. The father and his other wives forced him to sleep in a dingy room beside a gutter and denied him food and other basic needs.

The police acting on a tip-off stormed the father’s home in Baga Road in Maiduguri the state capital and rescued him.

The father and his wives are now in police custody.

”It is heartbreaking and annoying how parents now a days treat their own child. This thirteen year old child was denied any form of parental support and shelter simply because his mother was divorced. He was forced to sleeps in verandah beside a gutter without foods, clothes, talk less of net to protect him from malaria and other diseases.

Mallam Murtala from Mobbar LGA now living in Baga road Maiduguri confessed that he and…





Source: Linda Ikeji