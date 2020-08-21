16-year-old girl is ‘gang-raped by 30 men’ in an Israel hotel as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describes the attack as a ‘crime against humanity’

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by 30 men in the coastal resort of Eilat in Israel.

According to the Times of Israel, the girl went to Police last Friday, August 14, to report that she was repeatedly assaulted while she was drunk in a hotel room.

Police say they have arrested two men so far and one of the suspects told investigators that a large group of men had sex with the girl but claimed that it was consensual.

Some of the men are alleged to have filmed the attacks on their phones, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

The first suspect was reportedly arrested after Police discovered there was video footage of the alleged rape.

Police say the alleged victim was not a guest at the hotel but had only gone there to drink with some of her friends. But when the girl went to the bathroom, she was allegedly taken to one of the hotel rooms and raped by the group of men, who all didn’t know each other.

The report said one suspect claimed…