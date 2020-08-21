60-year-old fake doctor treating Coronavirus patients arrested

A 60-year-old fake doctor identified as Charles George has been arrested for treating COVID-19 patients.

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria who confirmed the suspect’s arrest on Thursday August 20, said he was apprehended at his one-room apartment at Block 1, Julius Berger Junior Staff Quarters popularly known as Berger Camp in Kubwa, by police detectives from the office of the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory.

Syringe (for abortion) and kidney dish among others were recovered from the fake doctor who was accused of subjecting his clients to unprofessional medical treatment which “may lead to sudden and unnatural death.”

The police presented a fake letterhead and COVID-19 cure threat SMS which the suspect was allegedly blackmailing his clients with, said in its statement;