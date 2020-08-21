Do you need Airport Pick-up and Drop-off Services within Lagos? Hire JB Shuttle Services

All our cars are thoroughly sanitized and properly disinfected regularly according to Covid-19 guidelines to server you better

We want to reassure our customers that all our drivers and vehicles are following World Health Organization guidelines for basic protective measure against the new COVID-19.

Your health and safety, as well as that of our drivers is our top priority.

Now, more than ever, we understand your need for total peace of mind. As such, with strict supervision we make sure all our drivers carry out the following safety prevention measures

Safety and Prevention Measures

Hand Hygiene

Our drivers sanitize their hands before and after every service, using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer and there is hand sanitizer available for passengers.

Mask

All drivers will wear a mask and have made compulsory for all customers over the age of 5 to wear a mask too.

Vehicle Disinfection

Drivers will disinfect the vehicle in between every service by wiping all door…