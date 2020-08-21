Father of patient slaps and stabs doctor for “wasting” his child’s blood

A father of a patient slapped and stabbed the medical doctor who was in charge of his child’s case, it has been claimed.

A medical doctor narrated the story on Twitter as he discussed the “hazards” medical doctors are exposed to.

He wrote: “The kind of hazards Drs are exposed to is staggering! In Nigeria, added to the well known hazards, we have assault from patient relatives added! A female Dr was slapped & stabbed with a syringe (of unknown origin & use) in our Children Emergency by a patient’s father. For what?

“The young Registrar on call took a blood sample from the man’s child and asked him to take it to the lab. The lab scientists (as they sometimes do) said the sample was inadequate. The man returned angry. “Where is that Dr that is wasting my child’s blood?” Gbas gbas gbos.

“The hospital needs to have a policy on assault on doctors. These things keep repeating! A dr once had to have CT scan done 2 rule out head injury after being assaulted by patient’s…