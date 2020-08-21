”Is this how you talk to your wife and children?”

Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim came hard on a Twitter user this morning who made it his job to caution her about her dressing.

She shared the photo above on her Twitter handle and a Nigerian man with the handle @IsaacNwaubani, appeared to be unsettled with the photo. He wrote;

”I respect you a lot. Don’t allow the public to see your deep cleavage again.”

Nse saw his comment and fired back at him, issuing him a stern warning never to leave such comments on her page again