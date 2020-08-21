Manchester United, captain Harry Maguire ‘arrested on Greek island of Mykonos for attacking police

Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire has been arrested on the Greek island of Mykonos for allegedly attacking police following a fight outside a bar.

The 27-year-old centre-half who is in Mykonos on holiday with his girlfriend Fern Hawkins was involved in an altercation with other British tourists last night. When the officers tried to intervene, three men including the England international allegedly fought back physically and verbally while resisting arrest.

As a result, the three were detained in the early hours of Friday August 21, and led away in handcuffs, according to Mail Online.

Manchester United said in a statement: ‘The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night.

‘Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.

‘At this time we will be making no further comment.’