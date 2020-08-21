Nigerian oil mogul, Abdulrahman Bashir, denies being jailed in the UK

Abdulrahman Bashir, the Chief Executive Officer of Rahamaniyya Oil and Gas Limited, has denied reports of being jailed in the United Kingdom.

Premiumtimes had on Wednesday, August 19, reported that Justice Butcher of England and Wales High Court had handed a 10-year sentence on the Nigerian oil mogul after he was found guilty of breaching multiple orders of the court in a pending suit instituted by Sahara Energy Resources Ltd.

Bashir has released a statement denying the report. He also released photos of him visiting Sahara Energy on Thursday, August 20.

In the statement signed by his legal adviser, Dada Awosika, Bashir said he is committed to the service agreement between his firm and Sahara Energy over the buying and selling of 15,000MT Gasoil deal between the two firms in 2018.

Responding to the report that he had defaulted in the agreement and sentenced by a London Court, Bashir clarified that an agreement was reached between Ultimate Oil & Gas, Sahara Energy…