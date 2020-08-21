Police uncover corpse of woman locked up by husband in Kano (graphic)

The Kano State police command has discovered the corpse of a woman that was allegedly locked up in a room by her husband for three days at Mariri Quarters in Kano.

The corpse, which had since begun to decompose, was discovered by neighbors, who alerted the police.

The husband has been taken into custody.

This comes a day after the state police rescued a 55-year-old man allegedly confined for 30 years in a solitary room by his father.

See graphic photo below… Viewers discretion advised…