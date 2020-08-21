Tristan Thompson asked Khloé Kardashian to move into his house ‘forever’…and she said it’s not happening

Tristan Thompson asked Khloé Kardashian to move into his house “forever” in a sneak peek from the 19th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premieres September 17 on E!

In the clip, Khoe is seen lamenting the extensive renovations about to be done on her seven-bedroom Calabasas mansion.

And Tristan told her: “You know, I have my house in LA. I’d love for you and True to stay there as long as you guys need to.

“And I’ll give you guys the keys and you can go party on – you, True and whoever else.”

Khloé asked: “No guys?”

A jealous Tristan replied: “Better be me or [my best friend Savas Oguz], okay? That’s going to be the only guys stepping on that property.”

Khloé said Tristan’s offer was “really, really nice” but asked him what happens when he comes back from his basketball season.

She added: “You’re not getting an apartment so I can stay in your house. That’s, like, insane.”

Tristan responded responded: “Mi casa, su casa. Who knows? You…