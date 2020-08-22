Another container falls and kills two in Lagos

Two women have died after a container fell from a truck and landed on a commercial bus at Odo Olowu area, Ijesha bus-stop in Lagos on Friday, August 21.

Confirming the incident, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the agency received a distress call at about 9pm that an empty 40-feet container has killed two persons in an accident. It was learned that the truck loaded with an empty 40-feet container, suffered brake failure, rammed into the stationary commercial bus, and subsequently fell down.

The two adult females died on the spot and their remains were deposited in the morgue.

This incident comes barely a month after two workers of the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria FAAN, were crushed to death in similar circumstances in Ojota, Lagos state.