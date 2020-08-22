Bauchi chapter of NBA threaten to boycott association’s AGM if the decision to withdraw El-Rufai’s invitation is not reversed

The Bauchi state chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has threatened to boycott the 2020 Annual General Meeting AGM of the bar if the decision to withdraw the Kaduna state governor, Nasir el-Rufai’s invitation is not reversed. This comes hours after the Jigawa state chapter announced its decision to also boycott the AGM .

The NBA on Thursday, August 20, announced the withdrawal of Governor el-Rufai’s invitation, following a protest by some lawyers who argued that the governor is well known for ‘human rights abuse,’ therefore shouldn’t be invited to their meeting.

The Bauchi state chapter says it would boycott the AGM if the decision to disinvite Governor El-Rufai is not reversed.

