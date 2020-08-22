Benue lawmaker remanded in prison custody over criminal conspiracy and kidnapping

The lawmaker representing Katsina-Ala East state constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, Jonathan Agbidye has been remanded in prison over an alleged criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

Agbidye and one Denen Zuamo of Katsina-Ala town who he was remanded in prison with after being arraigned before a Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court on Friday August 21, were accused of conspiring with other suspects now at large to snatch a Toyota Hilux van with registration number SWA-215-FM and other valuables belonging to Apin Public Health Initiatives along Katsina-Ala -Tordonga road in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.

During police investigation, both men were arrested with the said vehicle which was re-registered as MKD-992-AD in Makurdi.

They were accused of being members of a gang of armed robbers and terrorists headed by the notorious and wanted kingpin, Terwase Akwaza alias ‘Ghana’ who snatched, robbed and abducted the staff of Apin Public…