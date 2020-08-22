                            Ismail Abedi, brother of siblings behind Manchester Arena attack that killed 22 people, apologises to victims? families after his brother is jailed for life

Ismail Abedi, the older brother of Hashem and Salman Abedi, the men who murdered 22 people during the Manchester Arena attack, has apologised to the victims’ families, saying his life has changed ever since his brother decided to pursue an evil path and commit terrorism.

According to Ismail, he had ‘no idea they had taken this path’.

His apology comes as UK born jihadi Hashem Salman, 23, was imprisoned this week for at least 55 years for helping his other brother Salman commit the horrific terror attack.

According to court documents, Hashem played an “integral part” in helping his brother Salman source shrapnel used in making the bomb that killed people including children at Ariana Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena in 2017.

The blast killed 22 people (pictured below) including an eight-year-old girl and left hundreds of others injured.

Salman Abedi (pictured below as he was going to the arena) was killed in the…