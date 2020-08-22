Jet rams into fence at Lagos airport after brake failure (photos)

A jet belonging to King Air Jet, crashed into a fence at the General Aviation Terminal of the Lagos Airport on Friday August 21, after suffering brake failure.

The King Air 200 jet with registration number 5N-HIS is being operated by Mobil Oil Nigeria-Wings Aviation.

An eyewitness said

“The accident happened around 10:00am at a tarmac beside Bristow Helicopter Hanger 3. The brake of the jet was not functioning which led to the collision of the jet with the fence of Bristow Helicopter hanger” the eyewitness said

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) says an investigation has commenced to determine the cause of the accident.

