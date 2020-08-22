Presidency lists Buhari’s achievements in one year

The Presidency has listed Buhari’s achievements in the last one year after being reelected in 2019.

The achievement cuts across the economy, governance, transportation, oil and gas as well as human empowerment. Some laws which President Buhari assented to in the last one year, were also added to the list.

Here’s the full list below;

Establishment of new Ministries, including Police Affairs and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Restoration of the Budget Implementation Cycle to a January-to-December Calendar, with the signing of the 2020 Appropriation Bill in December 2019.

Signing into law a Finance Bill, to reform domestic tax laws, introduce tax incentives for investments in infrastructure and capital markets, and improve the business environment. It was the first time since the return of democracy in 1999 that a Federal Budget was accompanied by a passage of an enabling Finance Bill.