Read Hilary Clinton’s advise to Joe Biden on how to beat Donald Trump

Former US Democratic presidential nominee and Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton has given some advice to Joe Biden ahead of the November battle for the White House between him and President Donald Trump.

Speaking on MSNBC on Friday August 21, the former first lady said Trump’s irregularity as a candidate will make Biden have to navigate new waters. She advised Biden to be ready to debunk misinformation.

Clinton, who is the only person to have faced Trump in a general election race, said in order for Biden to beat Trump, he will have to continue to stick to his message without getting thrown off by the president.

She also advised Biden to be ready as Trump will give him an unlikely and highly unusual debate experience.

“There was a lot to learn and it was a new experience for all of us,” Clinton said.

“There was so much going on under the surface on social media, and I don’t think we did a good enough job being aware of and…