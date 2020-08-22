Southern Kaduna people feel abandoned by their Governor





The Catholic Bishops of Kaduna Ecclesiastical Province has reacted to the killings which has occurred in Southern Kaduna in the last few weeks.

The Ecclesiastical Province in a statement released by its secretary John Niyiring, stated that the region has been abandoned by their Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in their grief.

Recalling how the military announced that it had degraded Boko Haram and basked in the euphoria that Boko Haram was no longer holding Nigerian territory, the Bishops stated that almost the entire Northern states are in the grip of these purveyors of violence and death.

“Crises test the will of a leader. At times like these, emotions are not enough. At times like this, a leader must seek out support by adopting the twin track of diplomacy, using backroom channels and keeping an eye on restoring peace. “Like the mother of twins, a leader at times like these must not be seen to be sleeping on one side! As with the federal government, we believe that the…





Source: Linda Ikeji