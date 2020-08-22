Uti Nwachukwu apologises and deletes his unflattering tweet about BBNaija housemate Laycon

By
Headliners
-
2


Uti Nwachukwu apologises and deletes his unflattering tweet about BBNaija housemate Laycon

Actor, Uti Nwachukwu, has apologized and deleted his unflattering tweet about BBNaija lockdown housemate, Laycon.

 

Uti posted the unflattering tweet while analyzing the love triangle between the housemates Laycon, Erica and Kiddwaya.

 

Uti Nwachukwu apologises and deletes his unflattering tweet about BBNaija housemate Laycon

 

Following the backlash he received, Uti took to Twitter to apologize and also deleted the tweet. His apology reads

OK I got a little carried away watching #Bbnaija guys, what I said really wasn’t cool and I acknowledge it so its deleted. Just a little reminder to all of us to remember that even though it’s a show, they’re real people. So make una no vesss #BBNaijialockdown2020

 Uti Nwachukwu apologises and deletes his unflattering tweet about BBNaija housemate Laycon



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR