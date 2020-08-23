40 Chefs progresses as battle heats up for Devon King’s #TheKingsChef

Devon King’s is impressed with the number of creativity and hard work that have been put into the #TheKingsChef challenge and has decided to increase the number of participants to proceed to the next phase of the campaign to 40.

These 40 participants will now showcase their culinary skills and all they learnt from Devon King’s Delightful Sessions hosted by Chef Obubu in a 3 course meal cook off for a chance to be named “The King’s Chef”.

After the 40 meal entries have been submitted, you will have the opportunity to vote for your favourite entry here – http://bit.ly/TheKingsChef

Voting begins from 24th August to 29th August 2020 to select top 10 finalists, after which it would be up to the judges to decide who is named ‘The King’s Chef’.

The winner will cart away a whooping N200k cash prize + Standing Gas Cooker + Mixer + 6 months’ supply of Devon King’s products while the 1st runner up gets N100k cash prize with oven + 3 months’…