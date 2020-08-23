A former MFM pastor we stopped from stealing is behind the malicious reports against me

Pastor Daniel Olukoya, the general overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has raised an alarm of an alleged plot by some people to destroy the global image of his church.

In a statement released by his media aide Collins Edomaruse, Olukoya alleged that a former pastor who was stopped from ”stealing” a branch of his church in Maryland, United States is behind the attempt “to tarnish his reputation”. It was further alleged that the Pastor “conceived this lie as his defence to a civil Suit the Church brought against him in the County Court in Maryland.”

The MFM General Overseer countered some of the allegations made against him and further denied claim of his church’s trustees being suspended in the UK.

It read;