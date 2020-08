An Anglican Priest and his son were kidnapped on Saturday, August 22, in Kaduna State.

Reverend Meshach Luka and his 10-year-old son were reportedly abducted at midnight, the Hausa Christian Foundation, HACFO, revealed.

Hausa Christians have called for prayers for the release of the Reverend and his son. They also called for prayers to an end to the senseless killings and kidnappings in southern Kaduna.