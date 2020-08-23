Big Brother issues warning strikes to Kiddwaya, Tolanibaj, Ozo and Erica (videos)

The Big Brother Naija lockdown house took a different turn this afternoon Sunday, August 23, with Big Brother returning to the game and issuing strikes to Kiddwaya, the head of house, Tolanibaj his deputy, Erica, and Ozo.

Big Brother has been absent from the game since last week Monday, August 17.

He returned this afternoon and gathered the housemates at the lounge where he addressed them. He issued warning strikes to Kiddwaya and Tolanibaj for breaking the Head of House (HoH) lounge rules.

During the Head of House game last Monday, Big Brother announced that the Head of House will now enjoy some new privileges, one of which is that the Head of House and his deputy will now receive one guest each in the lounge but that the guests must not sleepover in the lounge. Kiddwaya picked Erica as his guest while Tolanibaj picked Prince as her guest.

However, the HoH and his deputy defaulted in the rule. While Erica, Kiddwaya’s guest, slept in the lounge till 3am on…