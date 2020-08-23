Boko Haram now recruiting IDPs — Governor Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum has raised an alarm of internally displaced persons (IDPs) being recruited by Boko Haram insurgents.

In an interview with the Hausa Service of BBC, the Borno state Governor noted that his government has been able to return displaced persons to Mafa and Kukawa, while plans were on to return people to Kawuri. He added that the IDPs are tired and bored of staying in the camps because they were not getting what they really wanted.

Zulum said;

“Truly, the Boko Haram sect is working on people to join them. This is frightening. If the IDPs living in camps could not get what they are looking for, especially the opportunity to go back to their various towns and return to farm, they may be forced to join the Boko Haram sect.

“It is important that they go back to their various towns because no government can continue to be feeding them continuously.

“The sect members are hiding at the Lake Chad area and the Sambisa forest. There will still…