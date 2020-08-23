Ibadan suspected serial killer has been re-arrested (photo)

The police in Oyo state have re-arrested Sunday Sodipe, the prime suspect in the series of ritual killings at the Akinyele Local government Area of Oyo State.

He was recently declared wanted by the Police following his illegal escape from Police custody on August 11.

The spokesperson of the state police command, SP. Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed his rearrest to newsmen this afternoon Sunday, August 23.

Shodipe was re-arrested at his grandma’s place at the Ojoo area of Ibadan and is currently being detained at the Eleyele police station.