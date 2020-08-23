Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire released from Police custody after pleading not guilty over alleged police altercation in Mykonos

Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire has been released after pleading not guilty to charges following an alleged altercation with police while on holiday on the island of Mykonos.

The 27-year-old England international was released from police custody pending a hearing which will be heard on the island of Syros on Tuesday, August 25.

Maguire will be represented at the hearing by his legal team, meaning he is free to travel back to Manchester this weekend.

A Manchester United statement said: “Following the appearance in court today we note the adjournment of the case to allow the legal team to consider the case file.

“Harry has pleaded not guilty to the charges. It would be inappropriate for the player or club to comment further while the legal process takes its course.”

Maguire was one of three men arrested by police on the island of Mykonos in the early hours of Friday morning, August 21.

Reports said he was involved in an altercation with…