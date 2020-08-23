More customers are winning big in the 9mobile Mega Millions Promo

…as 1 millionaire and other smartphone winners emerge in Lagos

It was all excitement in an electrifying atmosphere at the 9mobile Adeola Odeku Experience Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, as the company doled out 1 million Naira to Ifeanyi Okolie, an automobile parts dealer at Ladipo market and several smartphones to other Nigerians in the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo.

Ifeanyi Okolie, the new millionaire could hardly contain his joy while receiving his prize money. ‘I recharge my 9mobile line every day. So, when the promo commenced, I was hopeful that I will be a winner,’ he explained, as he shared his excitement of winning. You could only imagine his surprise on getting a call that he had won. Ifeanyi said he intends to invest the money into a personal project and also continue recharging with the hope of winning the 10million mega prize.

Eno Umoh, 9mobile Head of Retail further added, ‘having these presentations is for everyone to see and believe that…