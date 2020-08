Praise has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija lockdown house. He was evicted today August 23.

Praise. Vee, TrikyTee and Wathoni were the four housemates with the least votes last week.

On his relationship with evicted housemate, Ka3na, he said they had an understanding of what they shared in the house.

Wathoni, Vee, and TrikyTee were saved by other housemates.

See histogram of how viewers voted for the nominated housemates below