Prophet Precious Iginla’s wife withdraws her earlier statement after crying out over domestic abuse her husband allegedly subjects her to (video)

Blessing Joseph, Prophet Precious Iginla’s wife who cried out days ago over the alleged domestic abuse her husband allegedly subjects her to has made a U-turn.

The lady had disclosed that her husband is a senior pastor of Prophetic Fire Embassy International Port harcourt, Rivers state in a video she shared.

The mother of two alleged that her husband doesn’t take care of her and the kids, he beats her, refused to allow her work, starves her and the kids and sometimes locks her outside their house.

She further revealed that she has been enduring all these because of her kids but no longer wants to stay in the marriage. The lady went on to beg NGOs to help her get out of her marriage, while also pointing out that she can’t take care of the upkeep of her kids.

However Blessing has shared a new video of herself and her husband. She revealed that he has apologized, they’ve resolved thier issue and decided to make their marriage work.

